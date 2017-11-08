Laura Bell Bundy to Produce & Direct Starry Benefit Concert for Women's Rights & Health

Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy has gathered talented Broadway friends for Double Standards, a benefit concert in support of women's rights and health. Set for New York City's Town Hall on November 12 at 8:00pm, the event will feature Broadway stars, recording artists and comedians dueting on jazz standards. Bundy will produce, direct and appear in the concert, for which 100% of the proceeds will benefit the ACLU, National Breast Cancer Coalition and Planned Parenthood NY.



"We are living in a political climate in which many of our achievements are at risk—such as denying women control over their own bodies, preventing access to vital medical and social services and blocking equal pay for equal work," Bundy told Broadway.com. "Instead of just posting on Facebook or choosing to ignore it, in an attempt to keep my sanity I've decided to activate the women in our Broadway community and do something about it. As Nina Simone said, 'An artist's duty is to reflect the times.'"



In addition to recent Honeymooners star Bundy, the one-night big-band jazz concert will feature Tony winners Jessie Mueller, Cady Huffman and Lena Hall; Tony nominees Orfeh, Adrienne Warren, Denee Benton and Judy Kuhn; as well as Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Rosie O'Donnell, Sierra Boggess, Liz Callaway, Deborah S. Craig, Eden Espinosa, Ana Gasteyer, Leslie Kritzer, Linda Hart, Morgan James and Lesli Margherita.



"I have the great pleasure of directing this concert and watching these women come together to craft some of the most brilliant original arrangements of popular songs," said Bundy. "They run the gamut of hilarious, irreverent, gut-wrenching and powerful. You can feel the passion coming from the core of these women. Even if the total purpose concert was not to benefit this great female cause, it should not be missed. It won't ever be replicated. I think the evening will be very empowering and I am hoping the Broadway community can join us in celebrating their divas and their causes."



Double Standards is presented upon the 100-year anniversary of women getting the right to vote in New York as well as the centennial birthday of Planned Parenthood.