Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Laura Bell Bundy to Produce & Direct Starry Benefit Concert for Women's Rights & Health
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 8, 2017
Laura Bell Bundy
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy has gathered talented Broadway friends for Double Standards, a benefit concert in support of women's rights and health. Set for New York City's Town Hall on November 12 at 8:00pm, the event will feature Broadway stars, recording artists and comedians dueting on jazz standards. Bundy will produce, direct and appear in the concert, for which 100% of the proceeds will benefit the ACLU, National Breast Cancer Coalition and Planned Parenthood NY.

"We are living in a political climate in which many of our achievements are at risk—such as denying women control over their own bodies, preventing access to vital medical and social services and blocking equal pay for equal work," Bundy told Broadway.com. "Instead of just posting on Facebook or choosing to ignore it, in an attempt to keep my sanity I've decided to activate the women in our Broadway community and do something about it. As Nina Simone said, 'An artist's duty is to reflect the times.'"

In addition to recent Honeymooners star Bundy, the one-night big-band jazz concert will feature Tony winners Jessie Mueller, Cady Huffman and Lena Hall; Tony nominees Orfeh, Adrienne Warren, Denee Benton and Judy Kuhn; as well as Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Rosie O'Donnell, Sierra Boggess, Liz Callaway, Deborah S. Craig, Eden Espinosa, Ana Gasteyer, Leslie Kritzer, Linda Hart, Morgan James and Lesli Margherita.

"I have the great pleasure of directing this concert and watching these women come together to craft some of the most brilliant original arrangements of popular songs," said Bundy. "They run the gamut of hilarious, irreverent, gut-wrenching and powerful. You can feel the passion coming from the core of these women. Even if the total purpose concert was not to benefit this great female cause, it should not be missed. It won't ever be replicated. I think the evening will be very empowering and I am hoping the Broadway community can join us in celebrating their divas and their causes."

Double Standards is presented upon the 100-year anniversary of women getting the right to vote in New York as well as the centennial birthday of Planned Parenthood.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Kelli O'Hara Will Lead Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway in 2019
  2. The John Gore Organization & Scarlett Johansson's Starry Our Town Benefit Raises $500,000
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Into the Woods Characters
  4. Bow Down! Meet the Immortal Gods of Broadway's Once on This Island
  5. Miss Saigon's Eva Noblezada Ties the Knot with Leo Roberts

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Cats A Bronx Tale Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters