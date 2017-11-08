Odds & Ends: Jonathan Groff Named Out 100 Entertainer of the Year & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Jonathan Groff Named Out 100 Entertainer of the Year

A slew of stage talents have been named among the 2017 Out 100! Two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff tops the list as Entertainer of the Year. Joining the Hamilton veteran are two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (who will soon return to Broadway in The Boys in the Band), Come From Away Tony nominee Jenn Colella, Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen songwriter Benj Pasek, Tony-nommed Broadway alum Sean Hayes, Hairspray screenwriter John Waters, Tony-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones, Pulitzer winner and Indecent playwright Paula Vogel, The View UpStairs star Nathan Lee Graham, as well as Torch Song playwright, star and director Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie and Moisés Kaufman, respectively. Give a read to Out.com's full feature on the proud stars here.



Watch Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep & More in New Trailer for The Post

A first look at the highly anticipated new film The Post has been released! Starring Tony nominees Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, with featured appearances by Tony winner Jessie Mueller, stage vet Sarah Paulson, Tony nominee Carrie Coon, Tony winner Tracy Letts and current Tony-nommed Kinky Boots star Stark Sands, the movie chronicles The Washington Post's involvement in exposing the Pentagon Papers. Steven Spielberg directs the film set for a January 12, 2018 release. Give a watch below and mark your calendar.







Chad Kimball to Reprise Tony-Nommed Memphis Turn in Concert

Come From Away star Chad Kimball is set to reprise his Tony-nominated Memphis performance as Huey Calhoun in the reunion concert 54 Sings Memphis. Kimball will be joined by fellow original cast members Cass Morgan and J. Bernard Calloway for the one-night event set to take place on February 4, 2018 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Inspired by actual events, Memphis centers on a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and an African-American singer who is ready for her big break. Memphis took home 2010 Tony Awards for Best Book, Score, Orchestrations and Musical. Additional casting for 54 Sings Memphis will be announced at a later date. Look back at Kimball's showstopping performance of "Memphis Lives in Me" below.







P.S. Watch Samantha Massell sing out in newly released footage of Goodspeed's Rags, running through December 10.



