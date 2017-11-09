Watch James Corden & the Stranger Things Kids Sing Motown Hits

Even being immersed in the world of theater, the popularity of the Netflix hit Stranger Things isn't lost on us. Featuring breakout performances from Les Misérables alum Gaten Matarazzo and The Lion King veteran Caleb McLaughlin, we've been hooked on the series from the start. Matarazzo and his fellow cast stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on November 8 to catch up. The talented stars capped their visit with Tony winner Corden performing an incredible take on the hits of Motown. Watch Matarazzo, Corden and the Stranger Things youngsters sing out below and keep fingers crossed that this group brings their sensational mashup to Broadway. Motown The Musical revival, anyone?



