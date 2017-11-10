Broadway BUZZ

Carey Mulligan to Star in Dennis Kelly's World Premiere Play Girls & Boys
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 10, 2017
Carey Mulligan
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Carey Mulligan has been cast in the world premiere of Girls & Boys, written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Lyndsey Turner. The new work will run at London's Royal Court Theatre for an engagement from February 8, 2018 through March 10. The production will officially open on February 15.

Girls & Boys centers on an unexpected meeting at an airport that leads to an intense, passionate relationship. Before long the pair settles down, buys a house, juggles careers and has kids, but slowly their world begins to unravel and takes a disturbing turn.

Girls & Boys marks the first collaboration between writer Dennis Kelly and director Lyndsey Turner. Kelly earned Olivier and Tony Awards for his book of Matilda The Musical. His other stage work includes The Gods Weep, Orphans, DNA, Taking Care of Baby and Love & Money. Turner's directorial work includes Contractions, A Miracle, Our Private Life, Saint George and the Dragon, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire and Edgar & Annabel.

Carey Mulligan earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Skylight, a turn she reprised from the West End. She was seen off-Broadway in Through a Glass Darkly and also appeared on Broadway in The Seagull. Mulligan is an Academy Award nominee for An Education.  ​

Girls & Boys will feature set design by Es Devlin, costume design by Jack Galloway, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick and sound design by Dave McSeveney. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

