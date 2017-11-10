Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Which Ryan Murphy Favorite Should Come to Broadway?
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 10, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top-10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Happy Friday, Broadway fans! This week, we had a fabulous time with Hello Again and American Horror Story star Cheyenne Jackson on Show People with Paul Wontorek (watch the full ep here and check out some must-read highlights from the interview here). We're also still recovering from that smoldering Boys in the Band casting: Matt Bomer! Zachary Quinto! As previously announced, Ryan Murphy is producing the play, which will bow on Broadway in April. The Cheyenne visit and Boys in the Band news (as well as our addiction to American Horror Story: Cult) got us thinking: Which Ryan Murphy favorite should come to the Great White Way next? We'd love an epic Broadway return from the slew of theater faves that have appeared on his amazing television shows. Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan has her fingers crossed for a dazzling debut from American Horror Story Golden Globe-winning goddess Lady Gaga. Check out her top 10 and then make your own list!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

