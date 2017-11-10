Exclusive! Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears on 'Going Thigh High' in Kinky Boots

Fans of Broadway and pop music are still giddy from the November 9 news that Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears will be joining the hit musical Kinky Boots in his Broadway debut. Shears will take on the role of shoe-factory owner Charlie Price alongside Grammy winner Kirstin Maldonado as his quirky love interest Lauren and Kinky Boots alum J. Harrison Ghee as the drag queen with a vision Lola. The talented Shears doesn't kick off performances until January 8, 2018, but he couldn't be more ready for his first chance at Broadway.



"I've gotten to work on musicals from the other side of the proscenium, and I've loved every minute of it," an excited Shears told Broadway.com exclusively. "Now I get to experience an alternate view, and learn a whole new aspect of being onstage."



Known to music fans as Scissor Sisters' lead singer, Shears has no doubt that Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper's warm-hearted musical celebrating friendship and red-glitter boots is just perfect for his Broadway debut. "Holy mackerel, what a show to get to do it in," said the gobsmacked Shears of his first main-stem gig. "I've always loved the theater world, but now I'm not just dipping my toe, I'm going thigh high!"



Shears is slated for a limited run in Kinky Boots through April 1, so make your plans soon and don't miss the chance to see a Broadway dream come true in real time.