Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

John Leguizamo's Latest Solo Comedy Latin History for Morons Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 15, 2017
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Tony nominee John Leguizamo officially returns to Broadway on November 15 when his new solo play Latin History for Morons opens at Studio 54. Tony Taccone directs the show which began previews on October 19. Latin History for Morons will play a limited engagement through February 4, 2018.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Latin History for Morons sees Leguizamo embarking on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

To cheer the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the dynamic Leguizamo schooling audiences as only he can.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Will Close on Broadway
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List
  3. Kristen Bell Is Reuniting Castmates from High School Musicals for New ABC Series
  4. The Play That Goes Wrong Will Launch a National Tour in 2018
  5. The Phantom of the Opera Announces Peter Joback as 30th Anniversary Star

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters