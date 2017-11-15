John Leguizamo's Latest Solo Comedy Latin History for Morons Opens on Broadway

Tony nominee John Leguizamo officially returns to Broadway on November 15 when his new solo play Latin History for Morons opens at Studio 54. Tony Taccone directs the show which began previews on October 19. Latin History for Morons will play a limited engagement through February 4, 2018.



Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Latin History for Morons sees Leguizamo embarking on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.



To cheer the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the dynamic Leguizamo schooling audiences as only he can.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.