Kristen Bell Is Reuniting Castmates from High School Musicals for New ABC Series

Kristen Bell is making theater-geek dreams come true. The Broadway alum and Frozen voice star is teaming up with ABC to produce the new series Encore! , which will allow veterans of high school musicals the chance to perform their shows one more time.



ABC is now accepting applications from cast members of high school shows that took place in the 1990s and early 2000s. Applications will be accepted through December 4.



Bell, who serves as executive producer of Encore!, is perhaps most known for voicing the role of Anna in the animated film Frozen (which will debut as a Broadway musical in 2018). She has been seen on Broadway in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Crucible and off-Broadway in Reefer Madness. Bell's small-screen credits include The Good Place and Veronica Mars, on which she also served as executive producer.