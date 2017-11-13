Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The cast of "What We're Up Against"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
What We're Up Against, Starring Marg Helgenberger, Skylar Astin & More, Extends Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 13, 2017

The new production of Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against has received an extension at off-Broadway's WP Theatre. Previously scheduled for a run through November 26, the production will now play its final performance on December 3. The show began previews on October 28 and opened on November 8.

Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs the black comedy, which focuses on gender politics in the workplace. The cast includes Emmy winner Marg Helgenberger, Skylar Astin, Damian Young, Krysta Rodriguez and Jim Parrack.

Written by Rebeck in 1992, What We’re Up Against premiered nearly 20 years later at the Magic Theater in San Francisco. Since then, the play has had acclaimed regional productions. This incarnation marks the work's off-Broadway debut.

Learn more about What We're Up Against from Helgenberger in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

What We're Up Against

Theresa Rebeck's darkly funny and all-too-relevant comedy of gender politics.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Kristen Bell Is Reuniting Castmates from High School Musicals for New ABC Series
  2. We're Living for Hugh Jackman Singing Out in the New Trailer for The Greatest Showman
  3. Watch James Corden & the Stranger Things Kids Sing Motown Hits
  4. Meet Justin Collette and Conner John Gillooly, School of Rock’s Alternating Leading Men
  5. Jake Shears & Kirstin Maldonado to Join Cast of Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters