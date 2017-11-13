What We're Up Against, Starring Marg Helgenberger, Skylar Astin & More, Extends Off-Broadway

The new production of Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against has received an extension at off-Broadway's WP Theatre. Previously scheduled for a run through November 26, the production will now play its final performance on December 3. The show began previews on October 28 and opened on November 8.



Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs the black comedy, which focuses on gender politics in the workplace. The cast includes Emmy winner Marg Helgenberger, Skylar Astin, Damian Young, Krysta Rodriguez and Jim Parrack.



Written by Rebeck in 1992, What We’re Up Against premiered nearly 20 years later at the Magic Theater in San Francisco. Since then, the play has had acclaimed regional productions. This incarnation marks the work's off-Broadway debut.



Learn more about What We're Up Against from Helgenberger in the Broadway.com Show segment below.



