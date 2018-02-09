Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman Will Move to Broadway

The Ferryman, the latest play by Tony nominee Jez Butterworth, will transfer to Broadway. Performances will begin at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in October; specific dates will be announced at a later time. The Sam Mendes-directed production is currently playing the Gielgud Theatre in the West End and will end its twice-extended, year-long run on May 19 following 410 performances. The play first debuted at London's Royal Court.



The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor. Casting will be announced at a later date.



The Ferryman will feature sets and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting design by Peter Mumford and original music and sound design by Nick Powell. Butterworth’s plays include The River and Jerusalem, both of which transferred to Broadway following their Royal Court premieres.