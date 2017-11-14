Broadway's Alysha Umphress & Cody Williams Tie the Knot

No doubt this pair can cook, too! Talented Broadway actors Alysha Umphress and Cody Williams were married on November 13. The duo shared photos from their swanky affair on Instagram.



Umphress and Williams met while appearing in the revival of On the Town. Umphress has also been seen on Broadway in American Idiot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Bring It On The Musical. She appeared off-Broadway in Make Me a Song.



Williams can currently be seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. His additional Great White Way credits include Memphis and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Williams was nominated for a 2017 Chita Rivera Award for his performance in the off-Broadway revival of Sweet Charity. He is also a producer for NY1's On Stage.



Wishing this adorable pair many years of happiness!

A post shared by Alysha Umphress (@alyshaumphress) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:16am PST