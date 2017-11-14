Jessica Hecht & More to Lead Joshua Harmon's Admissions at Lincoln Center Theater

Tony nominee Jessica Hecht is among the stars set to lead Joshua Harmon's new play Admissions at Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway venue, the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Hecht will be joined by Tony nominee Dana Ivey, Sally Murphy, Andrew Garman and Ben Edelman in the previously announced play, which will begin previews on February 15, 2018 and open on March 12. Daniel Aukin directs.



In Admissions, Sherri Rosen-Mason (Hecht) is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband (Garman), the school's headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son (Edelman) sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.



Jessica Hecht is a Tony nominee for A View from the Bridge who recently appeared on Broadway in The Price and Fiddler on the Roof. Dana Ivey is a five-time Tony nominee for Heartbreak House, Sunday in the Park with George, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, The Rivals and Butley. Sally Murphy's Broadway credits include August: Osage County, Fiddler on the Roof and Carousel. Andrew Garman has been seen onstage in Salome, The Moors and The Christians. Ben Edelman's stage work includes Joshua Harmon's Significant Other, as well as Angels in America and Three Sisters.



Admissions will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Mark Barton and sound design by Ryan Rumery. The show will play a limited engagement through April 29.