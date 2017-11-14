Tony Nominee Matthew Beard & More to Join Jeremy Irons & Lesley Manville in Long Day's Journey into Night

Tony nominee Matthew Beard (Skylight) and stage alum Rory Keenan (War and Peace) will join the upcoming London, New York and Los Angeles mountings of Eugene O’Neill's Long Day’s Journey into Night. The transfer of Richard Eyre's hit 2016 production from the Bristol Old Vic will feature Beard as Edmund Tyrone with Keenan as James Tyrone Jr. The previously announced production will star Jeremy Irons as James Tyrone and Lesley Manville as Mary Tyrone.



Long Day’s Journey into Night is slated to run from January 27-April 8, 2018 at Wyndham's Theatre, followed by runs at the Brooklyn Academy of Music from May 8-27 and the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Los Angeles from June 8 through July 1. The cast will also include Jessica Regan, returning to the role of Cathleen, which she played in the Bristol Old Vic production.



O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night takes place in the Tyrones' summer home in August 1912. Haunted by the past but unable to face the truth of the present, the couple and their two sons test the bonds of a family caught in the cycle of love and resentment. As day turns to night and the family indulge in their vices, the truth unravels leaving behind a quartet of ruined lives.



The production will feature set design by Rob Howell, lighting design by Peter Mumford and sound design by John Leonard.