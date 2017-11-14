Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tony Nominee Matthew Beard & More to Join Jeremy Irons & Lesley Manville in Long Day's Journey into Night
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 14, 2017
Matthew Beard
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Tony nominee Matthew Beard (Skylight) and stage alum Rory Keenan (War and Peace) will join the upcoming London, New York and Los Angeles mountings of Eugene O’Neill's Long Day’s Journey into Night. The transfer of Richard Eyre's hit 2016 production from the Bristol Old Vic will feature Beard as Edmund Tyrone with Keenan as James Tyrone Jr. The previously announced production will star Jeremy Irons as James Tyrone and Lesley Manville as Mary Tyrone.

Long Day’s Journey into Night is slated to run from January 27-April 8, 2018 at Wyndham's Theatre, followed by runs at the Brooklyn Academy of Music from May 8-27 and the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Los Angeles from June 8 through July 1. The cast will also include Jessica Regan, returning to the role of Cathleen, which she played in the Bristol Old Vic production.

O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night takes place in the Tyrones' summer home in August 1912. Haunted by the past but unable to face the truth of the present, the couple and their two sons test the bonds of a family caught in the cycle of love and resentment. As day turns to night and the family indulge in their vices, the truth unravels leaving behind a quartet of ruined lives.

The production will feature set design by Rob Howell, lighting design by Peter Mumford and sound design by John Leonard.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Kristen Bell Is Reuniting Castmates from High School Musicals for New ABC Series
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List
  3. We're Living for Hugh Jackman Singing Out in the New Trailer for The Greatest Showman
  4. Broadway Grosses: SpongeBob SquarePants Starts Strong at the Palace Theatre
  5. Broadway's Alysha Umphress & Cody Williams Tie the Knot

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters