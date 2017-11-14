Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List

On the heels of his final week in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, acclaimed star Ben Platt has received a new hat-tip. The 24-year-old Tony winner was named among Forbes' most influential in the 2018 edition of its 30 Under 30 List.



The Forbes 30 Under 30 list puts a spotlight on 600 young change-makers across 20 industries. Platt made the Hollywood & Entertainment list, featured alongside fellow actors, writers, agents and producers whose work has made a mark.



Platt was honored with the 2017 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen. His moving turn also netted him the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award, making Platt the youngest actor ever to receive the honor. Scheduled to play his final performance in Dear Evan Hansen on November 19, Platt is currently at work on a debut solo album.



Check out Platt's sit-down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek below on Show People.



