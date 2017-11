Cynthia Erivo, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Andrew Garfield were among the stars who took part in the U.S. premiere of The Children's Monologues, a one-night benefit performance that took place on November 13 at Carnegie Hall. The Children’s Monologues, directed by Oscar winner Danny Boyle, are based on the stories of children growing up in Rammulotsi, a small rural township in the Free State province of South Africa. Peek the pics!