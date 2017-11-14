Beanie Feldstein on the Bat Mitzvah That First United Her with Bestie Ben Platt

Hello, Dolly! scene-stealer Beanie Feldstein and Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt just might be Broadway's favorite best friends. It's no secret to followers of social media that the two stage talents share a long history of memorable times. Feldstein, who is currently debuting the new film Lady Bird, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on November 13 to spread the word about her new screen gig. The young star also told Meyers about how she first got to know Platt. (Hint: Their friendship actually began at a Bat Mitzvah.) Watch the charming star below and be sure to check out her turns in both Hello, Dolly! and Lady Bird.



