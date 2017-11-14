Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Beanie Feldstein on the Bat Mitzvah That First United Her with Bestie Ben Platt
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 14, 2017
Beanie Feldstein & Ben Platt
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Hello, Dolly! scene-stealer Beanie Feldstein and Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt just might be Broadway's favorite best friends. It's no secret to followers of social media that the two stage talents share a long history of memorable times. Feldstein, who is currently debuting the new film Lady Bird, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on November 13 to spread the word about her new screen gig. The young star also told Meyers about how she first got to know Platt. (Hint: Their friendship actually began at a Bat Mitzvah.) Watch the charming star below and be sure to check out her turns in both Hello, Dolly! and Lady Bird.

Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Kristen Bell Is Reuniting Castmates from High School Musicals for New ABC Series
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List
  3. We're Living for Hugh Jackman Singing Out in the New Trailer for The Greatest Showman
  4. Broadway Grosses: SpongeBob SquarePants Starts Strong at the Palace Theatre
  5. Broadway's Alysha Umphress & Cody Williams Tie the Knot

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters