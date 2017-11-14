Odds & Ends: Will Chase & Malcolm Gets to Reunite for The Story of My Life Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Will Chase & Malcolm Gets to Reunite for The Story of My Life Concert

Brian Hill and Neil Bartram's short-lived 2009 Broadway musical The Story of My Life will return for a one-night reunion concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. Original stars Will Chase and Malcolm Gets will reprise their performances for the event set for December 10 at 7:00pm. The Story of My Life follows the memories of successful writer Thomas Weaver (Chase), who returns to his hometown to deliver a eulogy for his childhood friend Alvin Kelby (Gets). Richard Maltby, Jr. directed the Broadway premiere of the two-hander, which opened at the Booth Theatre on February 19, 2009 and closed after just five performances.



It Shoulda Been You to Receive Concert Celebration at 92Y

The 2015 Broadway musical comedy It Shoulda Been You will reappear as a concert reading at the 92nd Street Y in 2018. Tony winner (and current Hello, Dolly! star) David Hyde Pierce will repeat his work as director for the event, set for March 5 at 8:00pm. It Shoulda Been You centers on Jenny Steinberg, who finds herself in crisis on her sister's wedding day. The musical features a book and lyrics by Brian Hargrove and music by Barbara Anselmi. Casting for the 92Y concert will be announced at a later date.



Rachel Dratch & Gina Gershon Join Upcoming Edition of Celebrity Autobiography

Stage alums Rachel Dratch and Gina Gershon have signed on for the November 20 edition of Celebrity Autobiography. The 7:00pm event at NYC's Triad will feature stars reading from a variety of celeb memoirs. Joining Dratch and Gershon will be the previously announced Tony winner Cady Huffman, Janeane Garofalo, Tate Donovan, Maulik Pancholy, Alan Zweibel, John Fugelsang, Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel. Audiences can expect selections from the memoirs of Oprah, Elvis, Celine Dion, Zayn, Britney Spears, Barry Manilow and Madonna.