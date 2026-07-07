DOLLY: A True Original Musical Will Come to Broadway This Winter

Hello, Dolly! DOLLY: A True Original Musical, the Dolly Parton biomusical, will come to Broadway's St. James Theatre this winter. Performances are set to begin on December 7, ahead of an official opening night on January 19, 2027—Parton's 81st birthday. Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher with choreography by Mandy Moore, the musical arrives following its world premiere in Nashville last summer.

“My whole life has been a musical," said Parton in a statement. "A grand ole opera really and I can’t wait to present it to you on Broadway. I hope you enjoy watching as much as I’ve enjoyed livin’ it.”

Featuring music by Parton and a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, this marks Parton’s second Broadway venture. The Grammy winner wrote the music and lyrics for 9 to 5: The Musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2009.

The creative team features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski, video design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, hair design by Robert Pickens and makeup design by Studio Pickens.

The music team for DOLLY: A True Original Musical includes two-time Tony winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen Oremus as music supervisor and Charity Wicks as music director, with orchestrations by John Clancy. Kent Wells serves as musical consultant. The music team is completed by longtime Parton collaborators Richard Dennison and Gregg Perry, who will provide vocal and music arrangements. Parton, Dennison and Perry collectively have almost a century of experience creating music together.

Featuring hits from the singer-songwriter’s catalog, including “9 to 5,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “Jolene,” DOLLY: A True Original Musical takes you inside her life in the spotlight and the music that carried her there.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced in the coming weeks.