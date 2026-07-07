5 Brilliant Things About Tracee Ellis Ross Ahead of Her Every Brilliant Thing Broadway Debut

Tracee Ellis Ross is making her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing on July 7, running at the Hudson Theatre through August 9. Before Ross takes on Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's ambitious solo show, we’re counting down five brilliant things about the actress, producer, founder and CEO. Just know it could easily be 5 million.

1. A Forever Fashionista

As mentioned above, Ross wears many impressive hats. But did you know that when she literally wears hats, they always look chic and somehow still display her luscious locks? (More on that later.) The Every Brilliant Thing uniform of jeans and a purple sweater will soon be donned by Ross, but keep an eye out for her choice of sneaker. Former performers Daniel Radcliffe and Mariska Hargitay favored shoes made by Nike, but the fashion muse could perhaps use her costume freedom to let her top-tier personal style shine.

2. Tracee Ellis Rocks!

In 2016, Ross co-hosted the 10-year anniversary of Black Girls Rock!, the awards show promoting Black excellence and celebrating the beauty, brilliance and benevolence of Black women and girls. Ross busted out a mega-mix-medley of iconic musical moments made by Black women, even nodding to her mother, Diana Ross. This hilarious and highly impressive feat displays stamina and dance skills—two necessary skills for her upcoming turn in Every Brilliant Thing.

3. Breaking Patterns With Pattern

Back to Ross’ incredible ‘do, it was only fitting that she launched haircare brand Pattern Beauty in 2019. As founder, owner and co-CEO, Ross created the brand with one mission in mind: to celebrate and better serve the curly, coily and tight-textured community. More than just a haircare line, Pattern is redefining how textured hair is represented, through inclusive messaging and an unapologetic celebration of Black beauty and joy. The brand's commitment extends beyond its products, proudly supporting organizations and initiatives that empower women and people of color.

4. Like Mother, Like Daughter

In 1982, Diana Ross covered the song “Picture a World” on Sesame Street. Originally performed on the show’s first season, her live rendition featured a gaggle of youngsters—including her daughter! We mentioned Ross’ fierce fashion before, and it’s clear that she’s always had an eye for clothing. Plus, who could resist a matching mother-daughter moment? And while we’re here: Diana, please come back to Broadway.

5. Drag Trace

As a guest judge on season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Ross shared a seriously poetic turn of phrase on the competition show’s behind-the-scenes companion series, Untucked. After thanking the girls for sharing their artistry and their lives, Ross acknowledged that, “I have me in me, the same way you have you in you.” And what a brilliant thing that is.

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