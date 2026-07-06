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Photos: Meg Stalter Brings the Brattitude in Oh, Mary! on Broadway

Stalter plays Mary Todd Lincoln in the Broadway comedy through September 12

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Jul 6, 2026
Meg Stalter as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!" on Broadway
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • New Broadway production photos show Meg Stalter as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre
  • The Hacks actress begins her run in the Broadway comedy on July 6 and will star through September 12
  • Stalter is joined by Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, Barrett Foa as Mary’s Teacher and Ryo Kamibayashi as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant

The “Prettiest Girl in America” has taken center stage at the Lyceum Theatre! Comedian Meg Stalter begins her run as Mary Todd Lincoln in Broadway’s Oh, Mary! on July 6. The Hacks standout will be joined onstage by Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, Barrett Foa as Mary’s Teacher and Ryo Kamibayashi as Mary’s Husband's Assistant. New production photos show Stalter wreaking havoc as the Notorious M.T.L. alongside the show's uproarious company. Are you as titillated as we are? Head over to the Lyceum to see Stalter wield Mary's fated hoop skirt through September 12. Check out the photos and full gallery below!

Meg Stalter as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
The cast of Oh, Mary! (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Meg Stalter as Mary Todd Lincoln and Phillip James Brannon as Mary's Husband in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone and Meg Stalter as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
View the Full Gallery Here

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