Bianca Ryan, Josh Kaufman & Candice Glover Are Home for the Holidays on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 17, 2017
(clockwise from top left) Bianca Ryan, Josh Kaufman & Candice Glover
(Photos: David Gersten & Associates Inc.)

The starry new concert Home for the Holidays begins performance on November 17 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. With creative and musical direction by Emmy nominee Jonathan Tessero, the show is scheduled to officially open on November 21.

Headlined by Bianca Ryan, winner of America’s Got Talent season 1; Josh Kaufman, winner of The Voice season 6; and Candice Glover, winner of American Idol season 12, Home for the Holidays features traditional songs like "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "O Holy Night" as well as favorites like "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)."

Backed by an eight-piece rhythm-and-brass band and performed with narration by Bachelorette season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Home for the Holidays features acclaimed actor and singer Danny Aiello offering stories and songs throughout. Home for the Holidays also features appearances by YouTube stars Peter Hollens and Evynne Hollens. The show will play a limited run through December 30.

Home For the Holidays

Celebrate the holiday season with Bianca Ryan, Josh Kaufman and Candice Glover.
