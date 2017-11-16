Broadway BUZZ

John Leguizamo in "Latin History for Morons"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons Receives Three-Week Extension
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 16, 2017

John Leguizamo will be schooling Broadway audiences for longer than planned. The Tony nominee's new solo comedy Latin History for Morons has been extended by three weeks, through February 25, 2018. The show was originally slated for an engagement through February 4 at Studio 54. Directed by Tony Taccone, Latin History for Morons began previews on October 19 and officially opened on November 15.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Latin History for Morons sees Leguizamo embarking on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

The Broadway premiere of Latin History for Morons follows engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (where Taccone is the artistic director). Leguizamo's prior Broadway solo shows include the Tony-nominated Freak (1998) and most recently Ghetto Klown (2011).

Hear about Latin History for Morons from Leguizamo himself in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

 

Latin History for Morons

John Leguizamo's outrageously funny one-man show about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.
