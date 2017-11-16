Quincy Tyler Bernstine & More to Lead The Amateurs at the Vineyard Theatre

Stage veteran Quincy Tyler Bernstine (As You Like It) will star in Jordan Harrison's world premiere play The Amateurs at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. Oliver Butler will direct the previously announced production, with previews set to begin on February 8 and an opening slated for February 27.



In The Amateurs, a scrappy troupe of pageant players races across 14th-century Europe, struggling to outrun the Black Death—and medieval subscribers. The arrival of a mysterious new actor sends Hollis (Bernstine), the leading lady, in search of answers that can only be found off-script...and soon one century’s plague begins to look a lot like another, more recent, one.



Joining Bernstine will be Kyle Beltran (Gloria), Michael Cyril Creighton (Stage Kiss), Greg Keller (Our Mother's Brief Affair), Jennifer Kim (Gloria) and Thomas Jay Ryan (The Crucible). The Amateurs was originally commissioned by South Coast Repertory and received a staged reading as part of the Goodman Theatre’s New Stages Festival.