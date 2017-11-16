Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen to Release Vinyl with Never-Before-Heard Track & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Dear Evan Hansen to Release Special Edition Vinyl with Never-Before-Heard Track

The 2017 Tony-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen has announced the release of a limited-edition 12" vinyl picture disc (and accompanying digital track) including one of the show’s most popular songs, “Waving Through a Window,” paired with the previously unreleased, never-before-heard track “In the Bedroom Down the Hall.” The song is written by Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and performed by Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Tony nominee Jennifer Laura Thompson. “In the Bedroom Down the Hall” will also be released digitally and will be available for streaming and download. This news comes just as Dear Evan Hansen's behind-the-scenes book Through the Window preps for a November 21 release.



Follies Broadcasts Across the World

The National Theatre's acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies appears on movie screens worldwide tonight. Follies centers on a reunion of the Weismann's Follies in their former Broadway theater, which is scheduled for demolition. Follies stars Imelda Staunton as Sally Durant Plummer opposite Janie Dee as Phyllis Rogers Stone in the production directed by Dominic Cooke. For venues and showtimes, click here.







Indecent Airs on PBS

Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's Tony-nominated collaboration Indecent arrives on PBS tonight courtesy of the Great Performances series. Indecent charts the history of the incendiary drama God of Vengeance and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it. The play took home the 2017 Tony Award for Taichman's direction. Tune in tonight to see the seminal work that moved Broadway audiences this spring.







P.S. Watch Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. sing "My Favorite Things" on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show.





P.P.S. NBC's Rise sets a debut date!



WE LOVE THIS SONG. Say hello to the cast of @NBCRise - premiering March 13 at 10/9c, after #ThisIsUs. pic.twitter.com/pSVWeNqDNf — NBC (@nbc) November 16, 2017