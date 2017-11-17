Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge: Who Is Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive of 2017?
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 17, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, we don't mean holiday madness (although, we may be listening to a Leslie Odom Jr. Christmas carol or two). It's time for Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive of 2017! People magazine named country star Blake Shelton as their Sexiest Man Alive. We want to know which Great White Way gent has your heart. Last year, Cats standout Tyler Hanes garnered the coveted title. Keep in mind that we are only considering performers who are currently on Broadway. As tough as this may be, it's a lot of fun, too. We can't wait for the ranking to begin! Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked things off with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

