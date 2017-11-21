Home for the Holidays, Starring Bianca Ryan, Josh Kaufman & Candice Glover, Opens on Broadway

The new concert Home for the Holidays officially opens at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on November 21. With creative and musical direction by Emmy nominee Jonathan Tessero, the starry show began previews on November 17.



Headlined by Bianca Ryan, winner of America’s Got Talent season 1; Josh Kaufman, winner of The Voice season 6; and Candice Glover, winner of American Idol season 12, Home for the Holidays features traditional songs like "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "O Holy Night" as well as favorites like "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)."



Backed by an eight-piece rhythm-and-brass band and performed with narration by Bachelorette season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Home for the Holidays features acclaimed actor and singer Danny Aiello offering stories and songs throughout. Home for the Holidays also features appearances by YouTube stars Peter Hollens and Evynne Hollens. The show will play a limited run through December 30.