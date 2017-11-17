Odds & Ends: Hear Zac Efron & Zendaya Sing Pasek & Paul's 'Rewrite the Stars' from The Greatest Showman & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Hear Zac Efron & Zendaya Sing Pasek & Paul's "Rewrite the Stars" from The Greatest Showman

We couldn't be more excited about the upcoming P.T. Barnum bio-musical movie The Greatest Showman. Starring Hugh Jackman and featuring Waitress alum Keala Settle and screen fave Zac Efron, we've been counting down the days to the movie musical's December 20 release. The film has just offered up a first listen to a new song by the film's music makers (who happen to be Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul). Listen to Efron with Zendaya singing the sweeping "Rewrite the Stars" below and make plans to visit your nearby cinema in just a few weeks to see The Greatest Showman in person.







Get a Sneak Peek at the Vinyl Cast Album of Hello, Dolly! Starring Bette Midler

Holiday season is approaching, and if you're like us, it's time to make your cast album wish list! The new Hello, Dolly! vinyl is officially topping our list after checking out the sweet booklet insert that Tony-winning star Bette Midler offered a peek at today. Can we say "Elegance"? Give a look below, listen to the Divine Miss M sing from the iconic score and make sure to get a hold of this album soon.







Lin-Manuel Miranda Plays a Game of "Founding Fathers" with a Pint-Sized Expert

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda may just be one of the foremost experts on America's founding fathers. Delighted TV viewers saw the Tony winner's expertise challenged on today's episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show. Miranda sat down for what Degeneres called a game of "Founding Fathers" with young expert Macey Hensley. After giving it a watch, you might just be convinced that Miranda's hit musical has reached audiences of every age.



