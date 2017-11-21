Pretty Woman: The Musical to Play Broadway's Nederlander Theatre in August 2018

Pretty Woman: The Musical will begin performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre beginning on July 20, 2018. Opening night is scheduled for August 16, 2018. As previously announced, Tony winner Steve Kazee is taking on the role of Edward Lewis in the new show, with Les Misérables film star Samantha Barks playing the prostitute who wins his heart, Vivian Ward. The roles were, of course, made famous by Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in the smash 1990 film. Before bowing on Broadway, Pretty Woman: The Musical will play a five-week run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting on March 13, 2018.



The cast already includes Tony nominee Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Phillip Stuckey, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson and Broadway veteran Kingsley Leggs as James Morse. Further casting will be announced at a later date.



With direction and choreography from Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman: The Musical features a score by chart-topping rocker Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late director Garry Marshall. The show will have set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.