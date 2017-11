The mirror ball is his! Hamilton and Grease: Live standout Jordan Fisher and his dance partner Lindsay Arnold won the 25th season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars on November 21. The pair beat out actor Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson as well as violinist Lindsey Sterling and former Broadway.com vlogger Mark Ballas.



