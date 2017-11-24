Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Broadway.com Show: Lesli Margherita Talks Who's Holiday
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 24, 2017

Laugh out loud with Lesli Margherita as she talks Who's Holiday off-Broadway.

Watch the Video

Who's Holiday

Celebrate the holiday season with this <i>Grinch Who Stole Christmas</i> parody!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 Is...
  2. Noah Galvin on Stepping into Dear Evan Hansen’s Blue Polo & More
  3. Exclusive! Your First Look at Ethan Slater & the Broadway Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Is Here
  4. Hamilton Alum Jordan Fisher Wins Dancing with the Stars
  5. Exclusive! See Maya Rudolph & More in Fox's A Christmas Story

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon A Bronx Tale Anastasia Waitress Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters