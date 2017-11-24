Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! What's the Ultimate Broadway Holiday Gift?
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 24, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

It's Black Friday, Broadway fans! Before you get overwhelmed by the biggest shopping day of the year, take a deep breath, and peek at the Broadway-centric presents we hope to find under the tree this year. We want you to rank your absolute favorites, whether they're gifts you can't wait to gift your theater geek BFF or whether you'll send along your top 10 link as a holiday wishlist. Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked things off with her top 10. Send them all to her at the Brill Building, 8th Floor (half kidding), and then share yours!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

