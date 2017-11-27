The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Ultimate Broadway Gifts

Welcome to a new week, Broadway fans! We hope you ate your fill of turkey, pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes, gossiped hardcore with grandma and, of course, made that holiday gift list. It can be overwhelming to decide what to gift your pals (and to make sure your own wish list gets around). Last week, we asked you to rank the ultimate Broadway-centric holiday presents: coffee table books, cast recordings and other treasured theater geek memorabilia all had a spot on your top 10. In fact, Broadway.com even made an appearance. (You like us! You really like us!) So, take a look at the top 10 below, finish that Christmas shopping once and for all and send the list link to everyone on your contact list.
10. Dear Evan Hansen on Blue Vinyl
9. Come From Away Cast Recording
8. Wicked Snow Globe
7. The Book of Mormon Christmas Sweater
6. Sugar, Butter, Flour: Waitress Pie Book
5. Wicked: The Grimmerie
4. Hamilton: The Revolution
3. The Lights of Broadway Show Cards
2. Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window
1. Broadway.com Gift Certificate
