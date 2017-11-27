Broadway BUZZ

Alfred Molina to Reprise Red Performance in West End Revival; The Lieutenant of Inishmore Also Set for London Return
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 27, 2017
Alfred Molina in "Red"
(Photo: Johan Persson)

Michael Grandage Company has announced that Alfred Molina will return to his Tony-nominated performance as iconic painter Mark Rothko in a 2018 revival of John Logan's Tony-winning drama Red. Martin McDonagh's Tony-nommed dark comedy The Lieutenant of Inishmore will also receive a West End revival from the company. Michael Grandage will direct both mountings.

Molina will be joined by Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away With Murder) as Ken in the two-hander Red, a portrait of Rothko's artistic process alongside his assistant. The show is slated to play Wyndham's Theatre beginning on May 4 with an official opening set for May 15 for a limited run through July 28. The play first debuted at the Donmar Warehouse in 2009 starring Molina and Eddie Redmayne under the direction of Grandage; the show later transferred to Broadway with Molina and Redmayne and won six Tony Awards.

McDonagh's The Lieutenant of Inishmore will star Aidan Turner (The Plough and the Stars) as Mad Padraic, a terrorist deemed too violent to be a member of the IRA. The play will begin previews on June 23 at the Noel Coward Theatre with an opening set for July 4. The engagement will run through September 8. McDonagh's satire on terrorism was first produced by London's Royal Shakespeare Company in 2001; it debuted on Broadway in 2006, earning five Tony nominations.

