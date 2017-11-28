Broadway BUZZ

Keegan-Michael Key, Jeremy Shamos, Amy Schumer & Laura Benanti
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)
See Amy Schumer Shake Things Up on Broadway with This First Look at Steve Martin's Meteor Shower
First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 28, 2017

With scribe Steve Martin, director Jerry Zaks and a hilarious cast: Amy Schumer, Keegan-Michael Key, Jeremy Shamos and Laura Benanti, we're confident Broadway's Meteor Shower is going to leave audiences laughing. We've already heard some fun rehearsal room tales from Shamos and goofed around with Key and Benanti. Now, we have your first look at comedy queen Schumer making martinis (and hopefully, some madness) in her Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre. Check out the pics and get ready to giggle when you see Martin's play at the Booth Theatre.

Shaken and stirred: Amy Schumer serves up comedy in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower.

Meteor Shower

Amy Schumer makes her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new comedy.
Buy Tickets
