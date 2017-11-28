See Amy Schumer Shake Things Up on Broadway with This First Look at Steve Martin's Meteor Shower

With scribe Steve Martin, director Jerry Zaks and a hilarious cast: Amy Schumer, Keegan-Michael Key, Jeremy Shamos and Laura Benanti, we're confident Broadway's Meteor Shower is going to leave audiences laughing. We've already heard some fun rehearsal room tales from Shamos and goofed around with Key and Benanti. Now, we have your first look at comedy queen Schumer making martinis (and hopefully, some madness) in her Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre. Check out the pics and get ready to giggle when you see Martin's play at the Booth Theatre.

Shaken and stirred: Amy Schumer serves up comedy in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower.