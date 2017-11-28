Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman to Welcome New Stars

The acclaimed West End production of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman will welcome a new slate of cast members at the Gielgud Theatre on January 8, 2018. Rosalie Craig (As You Like It) will take on the role of Caitlin Carney, with Owen McDonnell (Single-Handed) as Quinn Carney and Justin Edwards (The Thick of It) as Tom Kettle. They will take over for Sarah Greene, William Houston and Ivan Kaye, respectively. Sam Mendes directs The Ferryman, which began West End performances on June 20 following a debut engagement at the Royal Court Theatre.



The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and the celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.



Also joining the company on January 8 will be Stella McCusker as Aunt Maggie Far Away, Siân Thomas as Aunt Pat, Declan Conlon as Muldoon, Dean Ashton as Frank Magennis, Terence Keeley as Diarmaid Corcoran, Sean Delaney as Michael Carney, Francis Mezza as Shane Corcoran, Kevin Creedon as JJ Carney, Laurie Kynaston as Oisin Carney and Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Shena Carney. They replace current stars Maureen Beattie, Dearbhla Molloy, Stuart Graham, Fergal McElherron, Conor MacNeill, Fra Fee, Laurie Davidson, Niall Wright, Rob Malone and Carla Langley, respectively. Catherine McCormack will continue in her role as Mary Carney, as will Charles Dale as Father Horrigan, Mark Lambert as Uncle Pat and Glenn Speers as Lawrence Malone.



The Ferryman is scheduled to conclude its run at the Gielgud on May 19, 2018.