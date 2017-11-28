Exclusive! Beth Malone Returns to The Unsinkable Molly Brown in Roundabout Theatre Company Reading

Broadway.com has learned exclusively that Roundabout Theatre Company is currently presenting a private reading of Richard Morris and Meredith Willson's musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown. A representative for Roundabout has confirmed that Tony nominee Beth Malone is appearing in the lead role of Molly Tobin with three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall directing. The reading features an adapted book by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan. Roundabout's reading is among the 25 workshops and readings held annually by the nonprofit.



The Unsinkable Molly Brown centers on the Molly Tobin (Malone), who hopes to outgrow her country roots and get married to a rich man. Malone, a Tony nominee for Fun Home, appeared in a 2017 summer production at The Muny in St. Louis, directed and choreographed by Marshall and featuring Scanlan's revised book. The trio also collaborated on a 2014 mounting at Denver Theater Center, a production which earned Malone the Henry Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical.



Dore Schary directed the original production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, featuring a book by Morris and a score by Willson, which starred Tammy Grimes in a Tony-winning turn as Molly Tobin. The show opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on November 3, 1960 and ran for 532 performances.



Watch Malone sing out in the Muny production in the footage below.



