Bette Midler's Final Hello, Dolly! Performance Will Benefit the Actors Fund; Show to Take Weeklong Hiatus

In an announcement that personifies "Elegance," 2017 Tony winner Bette Midler's final performance in the title role of the 2017 Tony-winning Best Musical revival Hello, Dolly! will benefit The Actors Fund. The performance will be held on January 14, 2018 at 8:00pm. The benefit will also mark 2017 Tony nominee David Hyde Pierce's final turn in his performance as Horace Vandergelder.



Following this benefit performance, Hello, Dolly! will take a weeklong hiatus before resuming performances on the evening of January 20, starring the previously announced two-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters as Dolly and four-time Tony nominee Victor Garber as Horace. Olivier nominee Charlie Stemp will also join the company on January 20 as Barnaby Tucker, taking over for original cast member Taylor Trensch (who will join the company of Dear Evan Hansen). Hello, Dolly! will celebrate a February 22 official opening at the Shubert Theatre.



This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly! is directed by 2017 Tony nominee Jerry Zaks and features choreography by Warren Carlyle. The cast also includes 2017 Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, 2017 Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Beanie Feldstein as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde and Jennifer Simard as Ernestina Money.