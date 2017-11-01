Odds & Ends: Alex Brightman Writing New Comedy Series for NBC & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Alex Brightman Writing New Comedy Series for NBC

NBC is developing a new family comedy series written by School of Rock Tony nominee Alex Brightman, according to Deadline. The New York City-set series "centers on a struggling twentysomething who moves back home with his parents and a rotating roster of tenants in their oversized, rent-controlled apartment." Brightman is executive-producing the yet-untitled show with Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. Casting and a debut date for the series will be announced at a later time.



Allegiance Will Return to Cinemas

The filmed version of the Broadway musical Allegiance, which played a brief run in the 2015-2016 season, will return to the big screen following celebrated prior engagements, Fathom Events has announced. Audiences can check out the show on December 7 and December 9. Inspired by the true life of its star George Takei, Allegiance tells the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a troubling time for the nation. The cast of Allegiance also includes Tony winner and Once On This Island star Lea Salonga, Aladdin leading man Telly Leung and Miss Saigon featured player Katie Rose Clarke. For showtimes and locations, click here.







Anna Kendrick & Danielle Brooks Pair Up for New Film

Tony nominees Anna Kendrick and Danielle Brooks have signed on for a new film project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, directed by Chris Morris (Four Lions), is currently untitled with plot details yet to be revealed. What we do know is that the cast will also include Tony winner Denis O'Hare, along with Kayvan Novak, James Adomian, Pej Vahdat, Mousa Kraish and Marchant Davis. Kendrick earned a Tony nom for her Broadway debut in High Society; Brooks' nomination also came upon her first Rialto appearance, in The Color Purple.



Mirirai Sithole & More to Lead The Homecoming Queen at Atlantic Theater Company

Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company has announced full casting for the world premiere play The Homecoming Queen. Written by Ngozi Anyanwu and directed by Awoye Timpo, The Homecoming Queen centers on a bestselling novelist who returns to Nigeria to care for her ailing father. Previews of the new work will begin at Atlantic Stage 2 on January 10, 2018 with an opening slated for January 22. The company will include current School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play star Mirirai Sithole, along with Oberon K.A. Adjepong, Segun Akande, Ebbe Bassey, Vinie Burrows, Patrice Johnson, Mfoniso Udofia and Zenzi Williams. The Homecoming Queen will play a limited engagement through February 11.



Mandy Patinkin & More to Perform at Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala

A slew of stage greats will toast Williamstown Theatre Festival at the company's 2018 gala, set for February 5, 2018 at 6:30pm at Tao Downtown in New York City. The evening will honor WTF trustee and former managing director Gary Levine, who is now president of programming at Showtime. The gala's performers will include Tony winners Mandy Patinkin, Annaleigh Ashford and James Naughton, Tony nominee and current Parisian Woman star Phillipa Soo, as well as screen star Emmy Rossum.