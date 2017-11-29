Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Belmont Avenue Birthday! Check Out A Bronx Tale's First Broadway Anniversary Celebration
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 29, 2017
Chazz Palminteri, Christiani Pitts & Adam Kaplan
(Photos: EmilIo Madrid-Kuser)

Happy birthday, A Bronx Tale! The doo-wop musical celebrated its first anniversary on the Great White Way on November 29. The streetwise tuner based on scribe Chazz Palminteri's one-man show opened at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016. Palminteri, director Jerry Zaks, lyricist Glenn Slater, composer Alan Menken and stars Adam Kaplan, Christiani Pitts and the rest of the cast gathered together a few days early for a slice of cake and a snap of the flashbulbs. Check out the adorable shots, and then go see the show!

Director Jerry Zaks, lyricist Glenn Slater, scribe Chazz Palminteri and composer Alan Menken cut the cake.
The gang's all here! Happy birthday, A Bronx Tale!

A Bronx Tale

A streetwise new musical based on the real life story of Chazz Palminteri.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Sara Bareilles Will Return to Her Broadway Musical Waitress; Jason Mraz Extends Run
  2. Bette Midler's Final Hello, Dolly! Performance Will Benefit the Actors Fund; Show to Take Weeklong Hiatus
  3. See Amy Schumer Shake Things Up on Broadway with This First Look at Meteor Shower
  4. M. Butterfly Revival Will Fold Its Wings on Broadway
  5. Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Cast Albums Earn Grammy Noms

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters