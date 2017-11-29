Belmont Avenue Birthday! Check Out A Bronx Tale's First Broadway Anniversary Celebration

Happy birthday, A Bronx Tale! The doo-wop musical celebrated its first anniversary on the Great White Way on November 29. The streetwise tuner based on scribe Chazz Palminteri's one-man show opened at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016. Palminteri, director Jerry Zaks, lyricist Glenn Slater, composer Alan Menken and stars Adam Kaplan, Christiani Pitts and the rest of the cast gathered together a few days early for a slice of cake and a snap of the flashbulbs. Check out the adorable shots, and then go see the show!

Director Jerry Zaks, lyricist Glenn Slater, scribe Chazz Palminteri and composer Alan Menken cut the cake.