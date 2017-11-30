Harry Clarke, Starring Billy Crudup, Extended Again at Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre

David Cale's new off-Broadway play Harry Clarke has received another extension at the Vineyard Theatre. The solo show starring Tony winner Billy Crudup and directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, originally slated for a run through December 3, will now play through December 23. The show had previously been extended to December 10 and December 17. Previews of Harry Clarke began on October 26; the play opened on November 21.



Harry Clarke follows a shy Midwestern man (Crudup) who leads an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. Moving to New York City and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family’s life as the seductive and precocious Harry, whose increasingly risky and dangerous behavior threatens to undo more than his persona.



The creative team of Harry Clarke includes scenic design by Tony nominee Alexander Dodge, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Bart Fasbender and original music by Cale.



