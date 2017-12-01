Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Which Cast Album Should Have Gotten a Grammy Nom That Didn't?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 1, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

We made it to Friday, Broadway fans! Grammy nominations came out this week, and we were thrilled to see that Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away and Hello, Dolly! were recognized. All the same, there were definitely some Broadway musicals, off-Broadway gems and other various cast albums we were bummed about not making the cut. So we want to know: which 2018 Grammy-snubbed cast album is your favorite? We promise we're not time-traveling (although that'd be awesome—we want the Mean Girls cast album ASAP!); the 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 28, 2018, therefore, making the winners and thus nominees 2018 winners and contenders. Got it? Great! Broadway.com Content Producer (and Great Comet super fan) Lindsey Sullivan got this one started with her top 10. Now it's your turn to drop a beat and pick your faves!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

 

