Exclusive! Oscar Winner Marlee Matlin Meets Children of a Lesser God Stage Star Lauren Ridloff

November 28 was a momentous day in the theater community for several reasons. For one, The Broadway League held a Broadway Accessibility Summit at New World Stages, featuring a demo of new technology that will make experiencing theater more enjoyable and accessible for patrons that are deaf or those that have hearing or vision loss. In addition to this game-changing milestone, Marlee Matlin, the deaf actress pioneer best known for receiving an Academy Award for her stunning performance in the 1986 film Children of a Lesser God, met Lauren Ridloff for the first time. As previously announced, Ridloff is set to take on the role of Sarah, who Matlin played in the film, in the Broadway-bound production opposite Joshua Jackson. Check out our exclusive photo of these two female powerhouse performers, and here's to making theatergoing accessible to all!