Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Farinelli and the King, Starring Mark Rylance, Begins on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 5, 2017
Mark Rylance in "Farinelli and the King"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Claire Van Kampen's new play Farinelli and the King begins previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre on December 5. John Dove directs the work that stars three-time Tony winner Mark Rylance. Opening night is slated for December 17.

Farinelli and the King follows King Philippe V of Spain (Rylance), plagued by insomnia, lying awake in his chamber. The Queen (Melody Grove), desperate for a cure, hears of Farinelli (Sam Crane), a castrato with a voice so divine it has the power to captivate all who hear it. Philippe is astonished when Farinelli sings, and begs him to stay. But will Farinelli, one of the greatest celebrities of his time, choose a life of solitude over fame and fortune in the opera houses of Europe?

Joining Rylance, Grove and Crane are Huss Garbiya as Doctor José Cervi, Colin Hurley as John Rich, Edward Peel as De La Cuadra and Lucas Hall as Jethro and the cover for the role of Farinelli. The company also features Pete Bradbury as the cover for the roles of Doctor José Cervi, John Rich and De La Cuadra; and Margot White as the cover for the role of Isabella Farnese. Grammy Award-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies also appears as the singing voice of Farinelli; James Hall is be the alternate for the role, with Eric Jurenas as the role's understudy.

Farinelli and the King features production design by Jonathan Fensom, lighting design by Paul Russell, music supervision by Bill Barclay and musical arrangements by Claire van Kampen. Farinelli and the King will play a limited engagement through March 25, 2018.

Farinelli and the King

Mark Rylance returns to Broadway in Claire van Kampen's critically acclaimed play with music.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! These Top 10 Cast Albums Should Have Received Grammy Noms
  2. With a Burst of Joy, SpongeBob SquarePants Opens on Broadway
  3. Armie Hammer & Tom Skerritt to Lead Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men on Broadway
  4. Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago
  5. Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman & More Events on Our Wishlist This December

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Anastasia Aladdin A Bronx Tale School of Rock - The Musical Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters