Farinelli and the King, Starring Mark Rylance, Begins on Broadway

Claire Van Kampen's new play Farinelli and the King begins previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre on December 5. John Dove directs the work that stars three-time Tony winner Mark Rylance. Opening night is slated for December 17.



Farinelli and the King follows King Philippe V of Spain (Rylance), plagued by insomnia, lying awake in his chamber. The Queen (Melody Grove), desperate for a cure, hears of Farinelli (Sam Crane), a castrato with a voice so divine it has the power to captivate all who hear it. Philippe is astonished when Farinelli sings, and begs him to stay. But will Farinelli, one of the greatest celebrities of his time, choose a life of solitude over fame and fortune in the opera houses of Europe?



Joining Rylance, Grove and Crane are Huss Garbiya as Doctor José Cervi, Colin Hurley as John Rich, Edward Peel as De La Cuadra and Lucas Hall as Jethro and the cover for the role of Farinelli. The company also features Pete Bradbury as the cover for the roles of Doctor José Cervi, John Rich and De La Cuadra; and Margot White as the cover for the role of Isabella Farnese. Grammy Award-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies also appears as the singing voice of Farinelli; James Hall is be the alternate for the role, with Eric Jurenas as the role's understudy.



Farinelli and the King features production design by Jonathan Fensom, lighting design by Paul Russell, music supervision by Bill Barclay and musical arrangements by Claire van Kampen. Farinelli and the King will play a limited engagement through March 25, 2018.