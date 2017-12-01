Odds & Ends: In the Heights Cast Album to Receive 10th Anniversary Vinyl & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



In the Heights Cast Album to Receive 10th Anniversary Vinyl

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical In the Heights is reaching a new milestone! February 14, 2018 will mark the 10-year anniversary of the show's first Broadway performance. Miranda announced today that a vinyl edition of the musical's Grammy-winning cast album will be released to commemorate the occasion. A release date for the vinyl will be announced at a later time; till then, look back at our "96,000" recording-studio video with Miranda and company.







Puffs Makes Plans for Filmed Adaptation

The off-Broadway smash Puffs, Or: Seven Years of Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain Scool of Magic and Magic is aiming to come to TV screens worldwide. The show’s producers, Tilted Windmills Theatricals, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for an upcoming live filming of the comedy, which plays at New World Stages. Co-directed by the show’s director Kirstin McCarthy Parker and cinematographer Kathryn Jones, the five-camera, two-day shoot will feature the 11-member off-Broadway of Matt Cox’s celebrated Potter-inspired spoof.



Santino Fontana & More to Lead Starry Man of La Mancha Concert

This cast is an "Impossible Dream" come true! Transport Group theater company has announced a star-packed lineup for their upcoming Man of La Mancha concert. The event will take place on December 18 at 8:00pm at the Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Concert Hall in NYC. Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III will direct. The cast will include Santino Fontana, John Cariani, Jason Danieley, Marc Kudisch, Julia Murney, Bryce Pinkham, Andrew Samonsky, Mary Testa, George Abud, Stanley Bahorek, Sherry Boone, Jessica Fontana, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Tally Sessions, Tim Dolan, Doug Shapiro, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Rowan Vickers. The evening will feature a talkback with original Broadway cast members including Mimi Turque, who originated the role of Antonia.



Grease, South Pacific & White Christmas Films Will Return to the Big Screen

Fathom Events is bringing three hit movie musicals back to cinemas! The tap-filled White Christmas will return to movie theaters on December 9 and 12, fan-favorite Grease will play on April 8 and 11, 2018 and the Pulitzer-winning South Pacific will appear on August 26 and 29, 2018. Gear up by singing along to the original Grease trailer below.



