Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda (center) with the original Broadway cast of "In the Heights"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Odds & Ends: In the Heights Cast Album to Receive 10th Anniversary Vinyl & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 1, 2017

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

In the Heights Cast Album to Receive 10th Anniversary Vinyl
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical In the Heights is reaching a new milestone! February 14, 2018 will mark the 10-year anniversary of the show's first Broadway performance. Miranda announced today that a vinyl edition of the musical's Grammy-winning cast album will be released to commemorate the occasion. A release date for the vinyl will be announced at a later time; till then, look back at our "96,000" recording-studio video with Miranda and company.



Puffs Makes Plans for Filmed Adaptation
The off-Broadway smash Puffs, Or: Seven Years of Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain Scool of Magic and Magic is aiming to come to TV screens worldwide. The show’s producers, Tilted Windmills Theatricals, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for an upcoming live filming of the comedy, which plays at New World Stages. Co-directed by the show’s director Kirstin McCarthy Parker and cinematographer Kathryn Jones, the five-camera, two-day shoot will feature the 11-member off-Broadway of Matt Cox’s celebrated Potter-inspired spoof.

Santino Fontana & More to Lead Starry Man of La Mancha Concert
This cast is an "Impossible Dream" come true! Transport Group theater company has announced a star-packed lineup for their upcoming Man of La Mancha concert. The event will take place on December 18 at 8:00pm at the Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Concert Hall in NYC. Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III will direct. The cast will include Santino Fontana, John Cariani, Jason Danieley, Marc Kudisch, Julia Murney, Bryce Pinkham, Andrew Samonsky, Mary Testa, George Abud, Stanley Bahorek, Sherry Boone, Jessica Fontana, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Tally Sessions, Tim Dolan, Doug Shapiro, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Rowan Vickers. The evening will feature a talkback with original Broadway cast members including Mimi Turque, who originated the role of Antonia.

Grease, South Pacific & White Christmas Films Will Return to the Big Screen
Fathom Events is bringing three hit movie musicals back to cinemas! The tap-filled White Christmas will return to movie theaters on December 9 and 12, fan-favorite Grease will play on April 8 and 11, 2018 and the Pulitzer-winning South Pacific will appear on August 26 and 29, 2018. Gear up by singing along to the original Grease trailer below.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Raul Esparza, Karen Olivo, Ramin Karimloo & Ruthie Ann Miles to Lead Chess at the Kennedy Center
  2. Sara Bareilles Will Return to Her Broadway Musical Waitress; Jason Mraz Extends Run
  3. Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff on Spring Awakening Giggle Fits, His Hamilton Dream Role & More
  4. Bette Midler's Final Hello, Dolly! Performance Will Benefit the Actors Fund; Show to Take Weeklong Hiatus
  5. Celebrate 20 Years of Anastasia with Christy Altomare's Enchanting Performance of 'Journey to the Past'

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters