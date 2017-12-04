The Fans Have Spoken! These Top 10 Cast Albums Should Have Received Grammy Noms

Happy Monday, Broadway fans! Last week, nominations for the 2018 Grammy Awards were released, and Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly! and Come From Away all made the cut. While we know you'll definitely be rooting for these three during music's biggest night on January 28, 2018, there were a few cast recordings you were bummed to see snubbed. We asked you which albums you wish the Grammy committee had acknowledged. Your list included a bevy of Broadway musicals with superb scores. Put those headphones on, take a look at your top 10 and jam your way through the list to cure that case of the Mondays!



10. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory







9. In Transit







8. Amélie







7. Dreamgirls







6. Falsettos







5. Groundhog Day







4. Sunday in the Park with George







3. Bandstand







2. Anastasia







1. The Great Comet



