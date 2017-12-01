Broadway BUZZ

On Your Feet! Alum Ana Villafane Cast in CBS Comedy Project History of Them
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 4, 2017
Ana Villafañe
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Ana Villafañe, the show-stopping star who dazzled Broadway crowds as Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet!, has landed an exciting TV gig! Villafañe will take on the lead role in the romantic comedy History of Them, according to Deadline. The project is nearing the pilot stage at CBS.

Villafañe earned a 2016 Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut in On Your Feet! Her screen credits include Los Americans, South Beach, Max Steel and Mozart in the Jungle.

History of Them centers on Luna (Villafañe), a young woman in her twenties who manages a Latinx food truck with her family. One Day at a Time co-creator Gloria Calderon Kellett is collaborating on the show with Pam Fryman as director. An official green light for the pilot is expected soon, with additional casting to come.

