Whoopi Goldberg to Make One-Night Appearance in the Big Apple Circus

Stage-and-screen star Whoopi Goldberg will appear as the ringmaster in a special one-night appearance at the Big Apple Circus. Goldberg will appear in the 7:00pm performance on December 6. Directed by Mark Lonergan, the Big Apple Circus began performances on October 8 and officially opened on October 9 for a limited engagement through January 7, 2018.



Whoopi Goldberg is the current co-host of TV's The View who won a Tony Award as producer of Thoroughly Modern Millie and an Oscar for her performance in Ghost. Her Broadway acting credits include A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Xanadu. She will take on the role of Applegate in Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming Damn Yankees benefit concert.



Under the Big Top at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park, the Big Apple Circus features global artists and acts, including legendary ten-time world record-breaking high wire artist Nik Wallenda, fan favorite Grandma the Clown, and more. Tickets are now on sale.