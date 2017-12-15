Tickets Are Now on Sale for Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for Pretty Woman: The Musical, the new Broadway show based on the smash 1990 film. Previews will begin at the Nederlander Theatre on July 20, 2018 with an opening night slated for August 16. Two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell directs and choreographs the musical featuring a cast led by Tony winner Steve Kazee and film star Samantha Barks.



In Pretty Woman: The Musical, Vivian (Barks) and Edward (Kazee) are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other…and themselves. The musical features a score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late director Garry Marshall.



In addition to Kazee and Barks, the cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical includes Tony nominee Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Phillip Stuckey, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson and Broadway veteran Kingsley Leggs as James Morse. The show's ensemble includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calí, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse McGraw Wildman and Darius Wright.



Pretty Woman: The Musical will have set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers and hair design by Josh Marquette with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.