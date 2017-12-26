Exclusive! Beth Leavel to Star in Gypsy at the Muny

Everything's coming up Beth Leavel! The beloved Tony winner currently appearing in Paper Mill Playhouse's Annie and recently seen in Broadway's Bandstand will take on the role of ruthless stage mother Momma Rose in the Muny's centennial-season mounting of Gypsy. Rob Ruggiero will direct and Ralph Perkins will choreograph the previously announced production, slated to run from July 27 through August 2, 2018, at the St. Louis outdoor venue.



"I am so thrilled to be a part of The Muny 100th-year season!" an excited Leavel told Broadway.com. "And to be stepping into the shoes of this amazing, complex woman in one of the greatest musicals ever written! Muny magic indeed!"



In addition to her recent turn in Bandstand, Leavel's extensive list of Broadway credits includes a Tony-winning turn in The Drowsy Chaperone. She has also been seen on Broadway in Baby It's You!, Mamma Mia!, 42nd Street, Show Boat, The Civil War and Crazy for You. Off-Broadway, Leavel has appeared in An Unfinished Song, The Jazz Singer, Lone Star Love and Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays.



Loosely based on the memoirs of famed striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, Gypsy centers on the path taken by her mother (Leavel) to ensure her daughters achieve stardom. The iconic role has been played on Broadway by stage greats including Ethel Merman, Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Linda Lavin, Bernadette Peters and Patti LuPone. Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.



Additional casting and creative team for the Muny production of Gypsy will be announced at a later date.