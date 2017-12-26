Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Exclusive! Beth Leavel to Star in Gypsy at the Muny
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 26, 2017
Beth Leavel
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Everything's coming up Beth Leavel! The beloved Tony winner currently appearing in Paper Mill Playhouse's Annie and recently seen in Broadway's Bandstand will take on the role of ruthless stage mother Momma Rose in the Muny's centennial-season mounting of Gypsy. Rob Ruggiero will direct and Ralph Perkins will choreograph the previously announced production, slated to run from July 27 through August 2, 2018, at the St. Louis outdoor venue.

"I am so thrilled to be a part of The Muny 100th-year season!" an excited Leavel told Broadway.com. "And to be stepping into the shoes of this amazing, complex woman in one of the greatest musicals ever written! Muny magic indeed!"

In addition to her recent turn in Bandstand, Leavel's extensive list of Broadway credits includes a Tony-winning turn in The Drowsy Chaperone. She has also been seen on Broadway in Baby It's You!, Mamma Mia!, 42nd Street, Show Boat, The Civil War and Crazy for You. Off-Broadway, Leavel has appeared in An Unfinished Song, The Jazz Singer, Lone Star Love and Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays.

Loosely based on the memoirs of famed striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, Gypsy centers on the path taken by her mother (Leavel) to ensure her daughters achieve stardom. The iconic role has been played on Broadway by stage greats including Ethel Merman, Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Linda Lavin, Bernadette Peters and Patti LuPone. Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Additional casting and creative team for the Muny production of Gypsy will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Shows of the Year
  2. Lea Salonga on Returning to Broadway in Once On This Island & More
  3. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Top Debuts of the Year
  4. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Will Arrive on Broadway
  5. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Performances of the Year

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen A Bronx Tale Aladdin The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters