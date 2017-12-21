John Lithgow Returns to Broadway in Stories by Heart

Two-time Tony winner John Lithgow returns to the Broadway stage on December 21 in his solo play John Lithgow: Stories by Heart. Directed by Daniel Sullivan, the show officially opens on January 11, 2018 for a limited run through March 4.



John Lithgow: Stories by Heart evokes memories from Lithgow's family, exploring and expanding on the limits of the actor’s craft, and conjuring a cast of characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P.G. Wodehouse.



Lithgow's Broadway résumé spans more than four decades. He earned a 1973 Tony Award for his Broadway debut in The Changing Room and another for his turn in the 2002 musical Sweet Smell of Success. Lithgow's other Broadway performances have included Tony-nominated roles in Requiem for a Heavyweight, M. Butterfly, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Columnist. Lithgow is a five-time Emmy winner for his work on Amazing Stories, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Dexter and a two-time Oscar nominee for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment.



The design team for John Lithgow: Stories by Heart includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design) and Kenneth Posner (lighting design). John Lithgow: Stories by Heart first appeared in a 2008 off-Broadway incarnation directed by Jack O'Brien.