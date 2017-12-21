Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

John Lithgow Returns to Broadway in Stories by Heart
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 21, 2017
John Lithgow
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Two-time Tony winner John Lithgow returns to the Broadway stage on December 21 in his solo play John Lithgow: Stories by Heart. Directed by Daniel Sullivan, the show officially opens on January 11, 2018 for a limited run through March 4.

John Lithgow: Stories by Heart evokes memories from Lithgow's family, exploring and expanding on the limits of the actor’s craft, and conjuring a cast of characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P.G. Wodehouse.

Lithgow's Broadway résumé spans more than four decades. He earned a 1973 Tony Award for his Broadway debut in The Changing Room and another for his turn in the 2002 musical Sweet Smell of Success. Lithgow's other Broadway performances have included Tony-nominated roles in Requiem for a Heavyweight, M. Butterfly, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Columnist. Lithgow is a five-time Emmy winner for his work on Amazing Stories, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Dexter and a two-time Oscar nominee for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment.

The design team for John Lithgow: Stories by Heart includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design) and Kenneth Posner (lighting design). John Lithgow: Stories by Heart first appeared in a 2008 off-Broadway incarnation directed by Jack O'Brien.

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart

Tony winner John Lithgow brings his solo play to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Performances of the Year
  2. Lea Salonga on Returning to Broadway in Once On This Island & More
  3. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Top Debuts of the Year
  4. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Will Arrive on Broadway
  5. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Top Debuts of the Year

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen A Bronx Tale Aladdin The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters